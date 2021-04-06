A 26-year-old care home worker from Treharris, south Wales, won £1 million on a scratchcard she bought on a break during her shift.

Mother-of-two, Sara Thomas, visited a local shop during her break as a care home assistant and picked up a scratchcard at the till.

Ms Thomas said she does not normally buy the cards and was "gobsmacked" when she scratched and revealed the win.

She added that the money will help go towards opening her start her own hair and beauty business.

Sara Thomas said the win had "opened the doors to lots of new opportunities" for her and her family. Credit: Camelot

Ms Thomas said" “I don’t buy them often but I did get one a few weeks ago as a treat and my partner Sean jokingly said to me, ‘don’t buy them, you won’t win anything’.

“I scratched it at work and revealed that I had won £1 million – I was gobsmacked. I called the girls I work with and they thought I was joking.”

She added that she could not believe her luck either and had to call The National Lottery for confirmation.

"I asked one of my colleagues to call The National Lottery for me with the phone on speaker as I thought it was a prank and I didn’t want to embarrass myself," she said.

“When Camelot confirmed the win we were all screaming. I could not believe it, it still hasn’t sunk in.”

Ms Thomas then called her partner Sean Warner, 28, before phoning her father. Neither believed the news at first.

Ms Thomas added: “They both said I should leave work for the day but we were short-staffed and I didn’t want to let the girls down so I stayed until 7pm.

"The rest of the day was a bit of a blur."

Ms Thomas has worked at a care home while home-schooling her five-year-old daughter during the pandemic and looking after her three-year-old son.

But despite her winnings, she wants to remain "humble" and has no plans to give up work any time soon.

She said: “I love my job and want to continue working. The patients appreciate you being there for them when they can’t see their family and it’s just really comforting knowing that you are putting a smile on their faces.

“We have great banter. It’s nice to know you are helping someone and making a difference. It has been tough, but I wouldn’t change it.”

Ms Thomas bought her winning 50X Scratchcard at the Londis store on Williams Terrace in Treharris. Credit: Camelot

The long-term goal is for Ms Thomas to set up her own business, which she could then pass on to her children at some point.

She said: “I would like to start my own business one day. I am a fully qualified hairdresser and I also did a degree in business but fell pregnant with my daughter so I wasn’t able to finish studying.

“This win has opened the doors to lots of new opportunities for me and my family. It is my children’s future set and they can have the best life they can.”

Other things the couple hope to put the money towards over the next few years include buying a family home for them and their two children, as well as going on holiday when possible.

Ms Thomas also plans to pass her driving test, adding: “I will buy myself a nice Jeep when I pass but I will probably drive Sean’s car for a while first, just in case my luck runs out and I ruin the car as soon as I buy it.”

The 26-year-old is one of several millionaires created by The National Lottery over Easter weekend.

On Good Friday, a UK-ticket holder became the sole winner of a £122 million EuroMillions jackpot.