The Moderna vaccine, the third coronavirus jab to be approved for use in the UK, has been given to patients in Wales from Wednesday.

The first dose was administered at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen as Wales became the first UK nation to distribute Moderna's vaccine.

Unpaid carer Elle Taylor, 24, from Ammanford, became the first Briton to receive the vaccine when she was given the jab at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Five thousand doses of the jab were sent to vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Tuesday.

The vaccine’s approval by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was announced on January 8.

The UK has bought 17 million doses of the Moderna jab – enough for 8.5 million people.

Phase three results suggest efficacy against Covid-19 was 94.1%, and efficacy against severe Covid-19 was 100%.

It will be rolled out alongside the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “delighted we can start the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales today”.

He added: “The UK government has secured vaccines on behalf of the entire nation and the vaccination programme has shown our country working together at its best.

“Three out of every five people across the whole United Kingdom have received at least one dose, and today we start with the third approved vaccine. Wherever you live, when you get the call, get the jab.”

Ros Jervis, director of public health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We’re delighted to be able to use the Moderna vaccine for deployment across west Wales.

“We will be using this new vaccine, alongside Oxford AstraZeneca, to continue the vaccine rollout to our communities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“We are incredibly lucky to have a third vaccine in Wales, with a long shelf life and the ability to be easily transported, to help deliver the vaccination programme to small clinics across our rural communities.”

Wales becomes the first UK nation to start administering the Moderna vaccine. Credit: PA Images

Scotland is due to receive more than a million of the doses ordered by the UK and First Minister there, Nicola Sturgeon, said they have already been factored into planning for the vaccination programme.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out in England “as soon as possible this month”.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday morning that it would be deployed “around the third week of April”.

It has not been confirmed when the rollout of Moderna will begin in Northern Ireland.