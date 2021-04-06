Police in Cardiff are investigating an incident of fly-tipping which may be linked to the growing of cannabis.

Plastic bags were found strewn across a lane in Wenvoe on Tuesday in an area which has seen incidents of fly-tipping increasing recently.

South Wales Police say the bags contained evidence of cannabis cultivation inside.

Some of the bags have a distinctive design Credit: South Wales Police

Some of the bags have a very distinctive design and colour and police are appealing for anyone who recognises these being used by a person or outside a property to contact them.

South Wales Police said: ''We are investigating a case of fly tipping whereby much of the contents of the bags provide evidence of cannabis cultivation.

''The rubbish was located in Wenvoe, Cardiff and fly tipping in this area is getting more regular.

''These images show some very distinctive looking bags that have been used to dump, and we ask that if anyone has seen these type of bags being used or recognises any property they may have come from, to report it to us.''