A second woman has died in hospital after two cars collided on the A4087 in Bangor, which also caused the death of a care home nurse.

The 25-year-old woman was driving a blue coloured Seat Leon when it hit an oncoming red coloured Honda Civic.

She was initially taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and was later transferred to hospital in Stoke, before passing away on 1 April.

Gemma Adran lived in Bangor but was originally from the Philippines. She was a nurse at a residential care home in Porthmadog and was on her way home from work when the collision happened.

Gemma was a much loved daughter who we will miss very much. She was kind and caring and would brighten our day with her smile. Family tribute to Gemma Adran

Gemma was described as "an amazing work colleague and a brilliant nurse."

Gemma Adran was driving home from work in Porthmadog, where she was a care home nurse Credit: Family photographs

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

He said, "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved in this collision – and in particular to both women who have sadly died.

"We continue to appeal for witnesses and are keen to speak to anybody who saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A4087 and who may have dash cam footage."

The male driver of the Honda Civic remains in hospital in Stoke and is said to be in a stable condition.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat by quoting reference number 21000203686.