Snowfall across parts of Wales with widespread frost expected on Tuesday evening

Parts of Wales were hit by snowfall over the last 24 hours after the Met Office issued a yellow 'be aware' weather warning for snow and ice in place across western parts.

The weather warning expired at 10am on Tuesday, with many seeing snow flurries over the highest hilltops and mountains across parts of the country.

Here are some of your pictures and videos that you've been sending in to ITV Cymru Wales:

Nant Cynnyd this morning before the heavy snow started falling. Credit: Phil Taylor

But will more snow be forecast?

A chilly night to come with overnight lows of -3℃. Credit: ITV Weather

After a bitterly cold day on Tuesday with showers, possibly turning wintry over the higher ground, temperatures will drop overnight with a widespread frost forecast and some spots expected to get down to -3℃.

A northerly air flow means we welcome in cooler air, meaning that in any breeze or wind, it will feel much colder than what the actual temperatures forecast are.

Wednesday will be an improving picture, however.

After a chilly and frosty start, we'll see some sunny spells and light winds, so it won't be quite as breezy as what it has been on Tuesday, so should feel more pleasant in the sunshine.

But it will still be rather chilly. The average daytime temperatures we should expect for this time of the year is around 12℃ - so we'll be a little bit below this with highs of 8℃ forecast on Wednesday.

We could also see some rather patchy cloud but this should be mostly high level cloud, so will make the sunshine more hazy and it'll be a much drier day.