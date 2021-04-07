A family from Rhos-on-Sea have thanked their rescuers after they had to be saved from a burning boat.

The family were on their recently restored yacht when it went up in flames on Saturday 3 April while travelling away from Conwy Marina.

They are now urging others to make sure they use the sea safely and "prepare for every eventuality".

Conwy RNLI, HM Coastguard and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were just some of those involved in the multi-agency rescue operation at the weekend.

The boat was on its way out of Conwy Marina when the fire began. Credit: RNLI

RNLI volunteer crew were alerted to the burning yacht just after 1:30pm on Saturday.

The family on board the yacht were travelling with a group of other vessels from the North Wales Cruising Club, where they are members.

The skipper of the boat, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they were very prepared for their trip and so knew what to do when the situation unfolded.

"We couldn't have been more prepared for this trip," they said.

"The yacht was our prized possession having been lovingly restored and very well equipped. We have drills, safety briefings and never ever expected anything like this to happen. Luckily we all knew exactly what to do.

"It doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened if we'd not been so prepared. We were all astounded at how quickly the fire took hold and I'm sure seeing this has shaken up the local sailing community.

"You just don't expect this to happen, so I'd urge anyone thinking of heading out to sea to prepare for every eventuality."

Conwy RNLI stood by and provided safety cover during the multi-agency rescue off Conwy Quay on Saturday. Credit: RNLI

They explained how the boat had been they "dream project" that they had devoted every weekend to maintaining and preparing it.

"Everything happened so quickly," they said.

"Our attempts to extinguish the flames were futile but we were quickly taken to safety and just had to watch as our dream project went up in smoke.

"It's very sad, we're still here and that's the most important thing."

They praised the other members of the North Wales Cruising Club who were first on the scene, as well as everyone else who responded to their mayday call.

They added that the outcome could "have been quite different" without the response from all the emergency services and people who came to help them.