Investigations underway into fire at National Museum of Wales

Investigations are underway after a fire broke out at the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday 8 April.

Crews were called to the museum shortly after midday.

When officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service arrived they found a small fire in the dome of the building.

Smoke was seen rising from the roof.

The museum has confirmed that no staff were hurt and no collections were damaged.

The fire was later extinguished but investigations into what caused the fire are now underway.

Credit: Robert Gale

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews have been in attendance and the incident remains ongoing.

The National Museum of Wales is home to hundreds of historic artefacts and works of art.

It is part of a wider group of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales which was founded in 1905.

The Cathays site attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year but the pandemic has challenged the site.

In February a £6.2 million rescue package was announced for the National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

The funding from the Welsh Government provided the museum with £3.95 million to "safeguard jobs and deliver new strategic priorities."

Read more: