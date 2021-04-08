The Welsh Labour Party has pledged to create a Covid recovery plan, abolish single use plastics and create a National Forest for Wales in its manifesto ahead of the Senedd elections in May.

In a manifesto, the party promises to put in place' the biggest ever catch-up programme in our NHS and schools' and build a new medical school for North Wales.

Other proposals include giving every young person under the age of 25 'the guaranteed offer of a job or a place in education, training or help to start their own business' and giving care workers the real living wage.

It also wants to keep communities in Wales safe by putting 100 more Police Community Support Officers on our streets, funding 600 in total across the country.

Welsh Labour has also pledged to create 'thousands of new jobs' in a low carbon house building revolution, including 'building 20,000 new low carbon social homes for rent'.

Senedd election: Who should I vote for?

Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "This election is a choice. It is about trust and ambition.

"A choice to go on investing in our young people with a Welsh Labour Government or to take a different path.

"Today we launch a manifesto that sets out Welsh Labour’s plan to go on investing in the future.

"A plan to help us not only recover from Covid, but to do something more – to build the Wales of tomorrow. A Manifesto to Move Wales Forward."

Welsh Labour also says it wants to help meet Wales' renewable energy ambitions through a 'Tidal Lagoon Challenge', where it would develop a two-stage competition with ideas invited from across Wales and support to 'help bring the most viable to life'.

As part of the party's environmental pledges, it wants to designate a new National Park covering the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, and enforce a moratorium on consent for all large incineration facilities.

The party also pledges to fund additional flood protection for an extra 45,000 homes across Wales and new action to ensure coal tips safety to help deal with the 'increasing challenges presented by climate change'.