Sam Warburton becomes first 'ambassador for childhood' for NSPCC Wales

The former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton has become the first 'ambassador for childhood' for NSPCC Wales.

The former international rugby player was appointed to the role following his "long-standing and ongoing support" for the child protection charity.

The father-of-two raised more than £100,000 for the charity during his 2018/19 testimonial year.

Sam says: "It's a privilege to be an NSPCC Wales Ambassador for Childhood and a role I am very proud of.

"The work of the NSPCC is absolutely vital for the well-being of our younger generation who face many challenges in today's climate.

"I've seen first-hand many of the volunteers and staff at work and they are inspirational and life savers."

Warburton is rallying for businesses across Wales to get involved in the club.

As an Ambassador for Childhood for the child protection charity, the former Wales international player joins other high-profile names such as Ant & Dec, but Warburton will be the first to hold the Wales title.

NSPCC Divisional Vice President for Wales, Hywel Peterson says: "I am delighted that Sam has accepted the invitation to become NSPCC Wales Ambassador for Childhood in recognition of his support for NSPCC Cymru - it is richly deserved."

20 seconds On average, before the pandemic, a child contacted Childline every 20 seconds.

Mental and emotional health has been the top concern for children and young people since the start of the pandemic.

Hywel adds: "For a child, Childline can feel like the last and only resort for help - and our counsellors have seen that over the last year.

Children can contact Childline every day of the week on 0800 11 11 or via childline.org.uk where 1-2-1 online chats can be requested. Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.

