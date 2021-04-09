The A&E doctor lost his brother 'to mental health' last year. Credit: Dr Alex George

Dr Alex George has dedicated a heart to his brother Llŷr on The National Covid Memorial Wall in London and said 'he certainly lost his life due to the pandemic.'

Around 150,000 red and pink hearts have been painted along the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Organisers of The National Covid Memorial Wall, stretching almost 500 metres, will be added to as the Covid-19 death toll keeps climbing.

Llŷr's heart can be seen on the memorial wall in London. Credit: Dr Alex George

Dr Alex George revealed that he has lost his younger brother 'to mental health' in July 2020 and said that his family have been left 'devastated' by the loss.

Sharing a picture of the heart dedicated to his brother on his Instagram page, Dr Alex said: "The Covid Memorial Wall in London is a chance for us all to remember and pay respects to the loved ones we have lost.

"Llŷr may not have passed away from Covid but in my mind he certainly lost his life because of the pandemic.

"I miss you everyday my boy, I think of you as soon as I wake up and you are my last thought before I go to sleep. You are with me, always."

Around 150,000 red hearts have been painted as part of the memorial wall. Credit: PA Images

Dr Alex George was appointed as Ambassador for Mental Health for the UK Government following his calls to highlight the importance of children and young people's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following his brother's death, the A&E doctor had been campaigning for the Prime Minister to make children and young people's mental health education and support a priority during the pandemic.