A former special police constable has been barred from ever serving in the police again after sending an unsolicited text to a woman he had issued with a fine.

Jack Brennan, who was serving with Dyfed-Powys Police at the time of the incident, fined the woman for breaking Covid restrictions and, having obtained her mobile number from the paperwork, sent her a text message.

In the message he asked if she was single and asked her out for a cup of coffee. The woman reported Mr Brennan's behaviour to police after feeling uncomfortable.

A misconduct hearing was held on April 8 under the Former Officer Regulations which found Mr Brennan had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Honesty & Integrity, Authority Respect & Courtesy, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

Mr Brennan was no longer serving as a special constable at the time of the hearing but would have been dismissed for what amounted to gross misconduct. He will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List to prevent him from joining the police again.

Jack Brennan obtained the woman's details after issuing her with a fine Credit: ITV Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police said in obtaining personal information and attempting to form a relationship with the woman Mr Brennan had ''abused his position as a police officer and risked undermining public confidence in policing.''

Chief Constable Claire Parmenter stated “Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards from all of its officers and staff and wants to ensure that members of the public can have complete trust and confidence in the force. Where the conduct of officers and staff falls below these high standards, the public can be reassured that positive action will always be taken by the force.''