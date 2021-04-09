The Duke of Edinburgh Awards: One of Prince Philip's 'greatest achievements'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards has been hailed as one of Prince Philip's 'greatest achievements'.

More than 16,000 young people in Wales took part in the Awards between 2016 and 2017.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle. He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Thousands of young people across the UK have taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Set up in 1956, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards set physical and volunteering tasks for 14-24-year-olds.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh previously said: "If you don't give young people the opportunities to find out about life, to find out what's worth doing and to be able to develop their capabilities and their physical abilities, they're never going to get anywhere."

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson previously told ITV News: "What he [Prince Philip] did when he set them up was so forward thinking, and the fact that they've not only lasted but more and more young people are doing them every year is a testament to his imagination and thoughtfulness and thinking about something that could contribute back in a really positive way to British society."

Billie Horsey credits The Duke of Edinburgh Awards with helping her to learn how to walk again.

The awards have had a life-changing impact for many young people, including Billie Horsey.

The skills she learnt during her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, helped her to learn how to walk again.

Billie Horsey said: "It showed me that you can triumph in the face of adversity, you can really push through.

"I had confidence in my abilities from completing my Gold Award, that you can do a lot more than you think you can."