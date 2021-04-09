play-icon Created with Sketch.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh

Leaders and prominent figures across Wales have paid tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh who has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Tributes have been pouring in, joining the world and Royal Family in mourning for HRH Prince Philip.

The flags flying at half-mast outside the Senedd.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford has expressed his sadness on the news of the death of His Royal Highness.

He has offered condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family on behalf of the Welsh Government.

He said: "It is with sadness that we mourn the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. Throughout his long and distinguished life, he served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his children and their families on this sad occasion.

"He will be missed by the many organisations that he supported as Patron or President over many decades of service."

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history

The Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has also released a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Andrew RT Davies said: "The Duke of Edinburgh led a remarkable life, excelled himself with his career in the Royal Navy, was the strength and stay of Her Majesty The Queen, and has left a legacy to the nation through the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

"Dutiful, devoted, and diligent, his like will never be seen again, and Welsh Conservatives offer their deepest condolences to The Queen, and the rest of the Royal Family."

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price has also paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Responding to the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said:

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru I send my sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and her family on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“For over six decades many young people in Wales will have experienced and benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, a reflection of the Duke's many decades of public service.

“My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time."

Welsh Labour, Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have all announced the suspension of campaigning for the Senedd election as a mark of respect.

The Archbishop of Wales has also 'expressed sadness' on hearing of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and has extended 'deepest condolences' and the assurance of prayers to Her Majesty the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Paying tribute, the Archbishop, John Davies, said: "Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh had been a rock in the life of the Queen and had lived a life rooted in service and duty both to her and to others."

Archbishop John praised the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme set up for young people, and he also acknowledged the Duke’s keen interest in matters of theology.

