Tomasz Waga murder: £5,000 award offered for wanted men

Rewards of £5,000 will be given to anyone who can provide information about three wanted men in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan having suffered a ''sustained assault.''

Earlier that day Tomasz had travelled from Dagenham to a property on Newport Road, Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm.

Police later found a cannabis factory at the property and believe his death is linked to organised crime.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28

Now, the independent charity Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for anonymous information to 'urgently' find three men, who are originally from Albania, and wanted for questioning over the murder of Tomasz Waga.

Three outstanding suspects remain wanted for questioning. They have links with Lushnje in Albania and are thought to have fled Cardiff the day after the murder:

Josif Nushi who is 26 years old

Mihal Dhana who is 27 years old

Gledis Mehalla who is 19 years old

Three outstanding suspects remain wanted for questioning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation, while a 35-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were arrested in the north London area.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the death and are in custody awaiting trial.

Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend. This is a shocking case and his loved ones deserve answers. Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

“Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend. This is a shocking case and his loved ones deserve answers.

"Our charity is supporting the investigation by offering rewards and appealing for anonymous information from the public on their whereabouts.

"They are urgently wanted for questioning and you are advised not to approach them if you see them.

"People will know where they are hiding so it’s important to be clear that, to assist somebody who is wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

“Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly. We are independent and offer an alternative option when reporting crime.

“I urge you to do the right thing. You can call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"Nobody will know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing for Tomasz, his family and his friends who deserve to see those responsible for Tomasz’ death brought to justice.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any rewards. Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.

Read more: