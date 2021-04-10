Crowds gather to pay respects to Prince Philip at Cardiff Castle

A number of mourners have gathered outside Cardiff Castle to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh who died yesterday.

At Cardiff Castle, there is a 41 gun salute taking place with the weapons fired at one minute intervals by reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh. These gun salutes are taking place across the UK.

The tradition of gun salutes being fired to mark significant national events dates back to at least the eighteenth century. Similar gun salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901.

41 gun salutes are taking place at Cardiff Castle Credit: ITV Wales

Plans in place for the mourning of Prince Philip following his death have been adjusted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Palace has asked that everyone adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

There will be no state funeral for Prince Philip, in accordance with his wishes, but Covid-19 restrictions mean even more traditions will not be followed.

Crowds gather in Cardiff city centre following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: ITV Wales

The Welsh flag at the castle in Cardiff's city centre is flying at half mast in honour of Prince Philip.

On Monday, the Senedd will be recalled so that tributes can be paid to the Duke of Edinburgh. Labour and Plaid Cymru have said that election campaigning will remain suspended until then. The Conservatives have suspended their campaign until further notice.