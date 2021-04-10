Over 50s encouraged to contact local health board to get Covid vaccine

Public Health Wales is urging anyone over the age of 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board.

Nearly 50% of the population have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

In Wales, 509,478 (16%) people have had the full vaccination.

49% have received their first Covid-19 vaccine in Wales

PHW said: "Vaccines are the best way to protect people from Covid-19 and have already saved thousands of lives. The Oxford AstraZeneca (OAZ) vaccine remains safe and effective."

Everyone should continue to get their vaccination when asked to do so unless specifically advised otherwise. Public Health Wales

In the past 24 hours, there have been no more reports of deaths with Covid-19.

The number of deaths in Wales remains at 5,528.