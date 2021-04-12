Cat trapped under solar panelled roof rescued by RSPCA

A cat that became trapped under a solar panelled roof has been rescued by the RSPCA and South Wales Fire & Rescue teams.

The tortoiseshell kitten was found high up on the roof of a Dinas Powys house in the Vale of Glamorgan on March 29.

The cat was trapped on a roof under a solar panel Credit: RSPCA

Local residents, who called the RSPCA, heard loud mewing coming from high up in the roof and saw the cat peeking out from under one of the solar panels.

RSPCA Inspector Darren Oakley said: “This poor little cat urgently needed rescuing as we think she had been up there on the roof for some time, stuck under those solar panels.

“As the rescue would be taking place very high up - well over 20 feet - I definitely required expert assistance so I contacted South Wales Fire & Rescue for help.

"They were brilliant. They were able to persuade the cat to move across to one side, before securing her and bringing her back down to ground level.

The cat was rescued by the RSPCA and South Wales Fire and Rescue Credit: RSPCA

“Once she was safely down, I scanned her microchip, and discovered she lived very close by. It was lucky I did, as Rocket - as we discovered she was called - then shot off.

"But with the details from the microchip, it was easy to find Rocket’s owner’s house - and sure enough, when we arrived at the home, there was the little cat!”

'Rocket' the cat is back safe with its owner Credit: RSPCA

The owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with the pet and said that her rescue sounded like the kind of thing you’d see on TV.

If you have any concerns about an animal, you can contact the RSPCA’s helpline on 0300 1234 999.

