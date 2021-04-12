Man suffers serious injuries paragliding in Welsh countryside

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing while paragliding in the Welsh countryside.The paraglider crashed in a remote area near the hamlet of Hundred House, around six miles east of Builth Wells in Powys.Mountain rescue teams, the Coastguard, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene of the crash which happened at around 2pm on Sunday.

The Wales Air Ambulance was also despatched to the incident.

The paraglider had to be extracted by the Coastguard Credit: Media Wales

The man sustained serious injuries according to the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, and was taken to hospital after being extracted by the Coastguard.A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from the ambulance service at 2.07pm on Sunday, April 11."A number of crews were mobilised from Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells, along with specialist teams which were stood down as rescue teams from the Coastguard were on the scene.

"Our involvement in the incident was over at 5.05pm."The condition of the paraglider is not known at this stage, and a spokesman for the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: "We wish the gentleman a quick recovery."