Queues build as shops in Wales open for the first time since Christmas

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Queues have been building in Welsh city centres as shops re-opened their doors to customers for the first time this year.

The easing of lockdown restrictions in Wales means that as of Monday April 12th, non-essential retail can fully reopen after being closed since Christmas.

School pupils will also return to face-to-face teaching and some travel restrictions will be lifted.

Queues started to form outside Primark and Next in Cardiff at 7.00am with shoppers eagerly waiting for the retail stores to open.

Shoppers eagerly waiting for the stores to open Credit: ITV Wales

"We're back, we're back! Cardiff's back", said one woman queuing outside Primark.

Another said: "We wanted to get first to the sales to make sure we grabbed the bargains."

Others said that they missed "going out shopping" and that it was "just easier to come and look at the clothes."

Queues in Cardiff city centre started to form at 7.00am Credit: ITV Wales

Shopkeepers across the country have been getting ready to welcome people to their shops and stores.

Gloria Vaughan-Roberts, a store owner in the market town of Llandeilo told ITV Cymru Wales: "Oh we can't wait yes. It's so exciting, because it's been such a long time.

"Obviously masks are going to be compulsory. And we've got social distancing in place. And we've got stickers on the floor."

After being closed for months, retailers are hoping that business will pick up from Monday and that people will support their local shops.

Deb Ince, Chair of the Llandeilo Chamber of Trade said: "We're looking for ideas to get people to come into Llandeilo, because obviously we're a lovely little destination market town.

"We're all independents, so we've got lots of new and exciting things to encourage people to come back."

Retailers have been preparing for the re-opening of non-essential shops Credit: ITV Wales

Restrictions are easing as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

The 7 day case rate per 100,000 in Wales is 17.5 with no new deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

1,587,851 people have also received their first dose of the vaccine and 528,199 have received their second dose.

Read more: