Wales has become the first nation of the UK to give a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine to half its population.

1.59 million First doses of a coronavirus administered in Wales

Some 1.59 million people had received a first jab by April 11, according to figures from Public Health Wales.

That is the equivalent of 50.4% of the population.

In comparison, Scotland is at 48.8%, England is at 48.2% and Northern Ireland is on 43.6%

Wales was the first place in the UK to administer the Moderna jab Credit: PA

Wales was also the first nation of the UK to roll out the Moderna vaccine last week.

Unpaid carer Elle Taylor, 24, from Ammanford, was the first Briton to receive the vaccine after getting the jab at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

Speaking at the time, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "This is another key milestone in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. A third vaccine for use in Wales significantly adds to our defences in the face of coronavirus and will help to protect our most vulnerable.

“Every vaccine given to someone in Wales is a small victory against the virus and we would encourage everyone to go for their vaccine when invited.

“I want to thank all those who have been working tirelessly to deliver the vaccine across Wales and help us meet our second milestone of offering a vaccine to all phase one priority groups. I also want to thank the 1.5 million people in Wales that have already come forward for their vaccine and done their bit in this national effort.”

Reacting to the first Moderna vaccine being administered, a Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: "The Conservative Government’s decision to go it alone has been fully vindicated with the phenomenal results of the British vaccination programme, and the roll out of the Moderna vaccine, administered by our outstanding NHS and volunteers, will only boost our ability to protect Welsh people and restore our freedoms.”

16.8% People in Wales are fully vaccinated

Wales is also leading the field for second doses, with the equivalent of 16.8% of its total population - or one in six - fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

England is some way behind on 11.3%, followed by Scotland on 10.8% and Northern Ireland on 10.5%.

Nearly two-thirds of the adult population of Wales (62.9%) have received their first dose of vaccine while a fifth (20.9%) have had both.

All figures are based on the latest data from the UK's health agencies, covering vaccines up to and including April 11.

