Watch the first instalment of ITV Cymru Wales' new politics vodcast Election Cuppa with Adrian and Andrea

Wales at Six presenter Andrea Byrne and Political Editor Adrian Masters have come together for a vodcast to talk all things election campaign - from the comfort of their own homes.

Over the coming weeks Andrea and Adrian will be bringing you the latest from the campaign trail, ahead of the Senedd election on May 6.

'Election Cuppa with Adrian and Andrea' will cover the twists and turns as we head into the final weeks of the campaign period which will determine who will be in line to steer Wales through a post-pandemic world.

In this episode Andrea and Adrian reflect on The Duke of Edinburgh's death and its impact on campaigning, last week's manifesto launches and Adrian's interesting idea of a living room.