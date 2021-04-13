How to book yourself in for a coronavirus vaccine in Wales and who is eligible

As the coronavirus vaccine rollout progresses in Wales more and more of us are being offered a jab.

Data up to April 11 shows 1.59 million people in Wales have received a first vaccine dose - more than half of the Welsh population. All those aged over 50 and in the other top nine priority groups should have received an offer for their jab.

The programme is now moving onto the rest of the population on an age basis, meaning attention has moved to anyone over the age of 40.

However different health boards may be at slightly different stages of the rollout or have different processes for booking appointments. While they are all directly contacting those over 40 to book their jab, there are other ways for different age groups to get their vaccine scheduled.

Here is what you should do in different parts of Wales if you are over 18 and looking to get vaccinated.

Credit: PA Images

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Everyone aged 50 years and over should have been invited for their vaccine, but anyone who hasn't received one can visit the health board's website to get an appointment.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

The majority of vaccination appointments for the remainder of people in Priority Groups 5-9 not yet vaccinated have been booked and invitation letters sent.

Anyone in those priority groups who haven't had an invite are asked to complete this form.

The health board say people in their forties could be invited to fill missed appointments at short notice.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Under the Cardiff and Vale health board, if you are in the top nine priority groups and have not yet been invited to your first dose, you are being advised to called their booking line on 029 2184 1234.

The health board is currently directly contacting those aged between 40-49 but if you are aged 40 or over, you can also call the booking line to get your first appointment scheduled.

They also have a reserve list in operation which anyone in the health board area can sign up to online.

All those over 50 in Wales should now have at least received an offer for a Covid vaccine. Credit: PA Images

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

If you live in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area and are 35-49 years old, you can use an online form to book yourself onto a reserve list. This is for people who are eager to get the jab but have not been contacted by their doctor yet.

Being on the reserve list does not guarantee a reserve appointment. The health board emphasised that people who already have their appointment booked for some point in the future should not sign up to the reserve list.

There is another online form available for anyone who is over the age of 50, or believes they are in one of the other top nine priority groups, who has not been contacted about a jab. Once that form is completed, the individual should be contacted within five days.

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Similarly to the other health boards, if you are in the top nine priority groups and you have not received your first vaccine appointment, you should contact the health board on 0300 303 8322 or by email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

The health board are asking people not to contact their GP practice or the health board at this time to ask about second vaccine appointments. Those waiting for second vaccines will be contacted when it is their turn.

Swansea Bay University Health Board

In the Swansea Bay area they are still sending out invitations directly to people over the age of 40 but also operating a reserve list. This is to use up any spare doses of vaccine at the end of clinics.

Anyone over the age of 18, who can be available at short notice and has not had a first dose yet, is allowed to sign up to this reserve list via an online form.

Anyone in the top nine priority groups, including everyone over the age of 50, who thinks they may have missed their offer is being asked to email this address: sbu.covidbookingteam@wales.nhs.uk

Powys Teaching Health Board

If you live under the Powys health board and are over the age of 40, you should have at least been contacted to book your vaccine by now. Anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet received an invitation should fill out an online priority access form, so the health board can fast-track them to an appointment.

The health board operates two reserve lists that can be filled out online, one for those aged 30-39 and another for those aged 18-29.

So far nearly 9,000 people under the age of 50 in the Powys health board area have received their first vaccine dose, which is equal to around a quarter of their population in that age bracket.