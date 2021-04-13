Offa's Dyke path to star in new ITV series

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch an introduction to the 'Wonders of the Border' series

The Offa's Dyke Path is to be the star of a new tv series being broadcast by ITV during April and May.

'Wonders of the Border' will see Good Morning Britain and Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher visit more than 50 locations along the 177-mile National Trail and meet some of the people who have made the borderlands between Wales and England their home.

The series will be broadcast on ITV Cymru Wales from 7.30pm on Thursday 15 April with a network broadcast of the six-part series planned for ITV viewers across the UK later in the year.

Sean said, "I was privileged to have the chance to travel along the magnificent Wales Coast Path for some incredibly popular programmes which aired on ITV last year.

"Now I am getting to complete the journey around the nation that I am proud to call my second home.”

"I am especially pleased that we are showing this amazing journey as people celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Offa’s Dyke Path being created.

"As it becomes safe to emerge from our lockdown restrictions, I am hoping that this will give some inspiration for places to visit and to enjoy some fantastic countryside along the way."

The Offa’s Dyke Path runs from Sedbury Cliffs near Chepstow in the south to Prestatyn on the shores of the Irish Sea in the north.

It takes in eight different counties and crosses the England - Wales border more than 20 times.

It also links three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty – the Wye Valley, the Shropshire Hills and the Clwydian Range/Dee Valley.

Tourism bosses are hoping the series will give their industry a big boost as, it is hoped, the UK emerges from the pandemic lockdown.

Rob Dingle, the Offa’s Dyke Path National Trail Officer welcomed news of the series.

He said, "The last twelve months has been incredibly difficult for everybody.

"It has been especially tough for families and communities who rely on tourism. The series will hopefully give them a particular boost.

"There is so much to see and do along the route of the path. It has something to ‘Offa’ for everyone."

The Offa's Dyke was built 1,200 years ago in the 8th century

At the heart of the National Trail is Offa’s Dyke itself. Built 1,200 years ago in the eighth century - and covering a distance of more than 80 miles - Offa’s Dyke is Britain’s longest ancient monument.

The large, linear earthwork roughly follows part of the current border between England and Wales and is named after Offa, the Anglo Saxon King.

During the series, Sean learns more about the history of the ancient monument and also tries out more modern activities, from kayaking and wild swimming in the River Wye to mountain biking in Llandegla Forest.

During the series, Sean tries out some modern activities

Jonathan Hill, Editor of Network Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales said, “We are excited to be sharing such amazing stories and pictures from right along the Offa’s Dyke Path and the wider borderland communities.

"In a year when restrictions may continue on foreign travel, it is great to know that we have so much natural beauty right on our doorstep."

There is more information on events celebrating the the 50th anniversary of the Offa’s Dyke Path on the National Trails website.