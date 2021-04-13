They achieved world-wide fame last year for their exploits around Llandudno, but people living in the town now say the famous wandering goats are proving to be a real nuisance.

Goats have been exploring the town since lockdown last year Credit: Starfish Design

Families living in Craig-y-Don, a mile and a half from the natural habitat of the Kashmiri goats on the Great Orme at Llandudno, are calling for the mischievous animals to be shepherded back for their own safety.

“It’s not that we don’t love them but for their own welfare they should be taken back to the Orme,” said local councillor Frank Bradfield.

Some elderly people say they have been scared when confronted by the animals and it's also bad news for the green fingered with the goats devouring plants and flowers in gardens in an instant.

As many as 15 have also been seen blocking Queen’s Road, a main artery with fast moving traffic.

Signs have been put up warning drivers of the goats Credit: ITV Wales

Rachel Roberts has started putting up signs warning drivers about goats roaming on main roads. She fears as traffic gets busier again after lockdown one of the animals will could be killed.

''During lockdown they just came closer and closer,'' she said.

''It's not really a problem if they're tucked away in gardens but when they are on the main roads we could see a potential problem.

''The last thing anyone wants to see is a goat dead in the middle of the road.''

At the last count there were 156 in the herd but Covid prevented the annual birth control injections taking place and now there are many more young billies enjoying a trip into town.

The goats' cheeky incursions into the seaside resort have resulted in pictures which have gone round the world.

St David’s Hospice at the foot of the Orme has raised many thousands of pounds with images on t-shirts and souvenirs. The goats are believed to be descendants of a pair presented to Queen Victoria by the Shah of Persia.

The goats have been helping themselves to plants and flowers in gardens Credit: Ceri Louise Jones

Councillor Bradfield said it was worrying that no organisation was taking responsibility.

He is calling for a special body perhaps supported by charity cash to look after them and ensure their welfare in summer and winter.

“As lockdown ends and road traffic increases the goats are put in greater danger,” he said.

Young billies are visiting the town after an increase in numbers Credit: Ceri Louise Jones

A Conwy council spokeswoman said : “The council acts in the interests of the goats’ welfare when they are on our land. We are not responsible for any damage they may cause and we cannot become involved in removing goats from private property.

“The goats are straying further than usual because of the quieter conditions during lockdown. As Covid restrictions are lifted and areas become busier it’s expected they will make their way back to the Orme.

“It is mostly billy goats that are being seen more widely in the town. They will also become interested in females at the time of the rut and it’s likely they will be attracted back to the Orme then too.”