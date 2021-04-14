Covid jabs delivered by boat to Wales' most remote vaccine centre

Those living in one of Wales' most remote areas have now been offered their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Staff from Tenby Surgery returned to Caldey Island by boat on Wednesday 14 April to give monks and residents that are eligible the jab.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was transferred by boat, along with the immunisers, to provide a combination of first and second vaccine doses.

Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long Term Care said: “This is definitely one of our more unique vaccination clinics to reach our communities and we are pleased to be returning.”

Caldey Island is one of Britain’s holy islands with a long monastic heritage.

The Cistercian monks took up residence in 1929 and lead a life of prayer and quiet living.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, day guests were allowed to visit the island in the summer season and it is hoped the island will re-open for day visitors very soon.

