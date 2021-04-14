No coronavirus deaths recorded for fourth time in a week

There have been no new coronavirus deaths registered in the latest Public Health Wales recorded data.

It is the fourth time in the space of a week the agency has recorded no deaths in its daily figures.

Wales' coronavirus death toll currently stands at 5,533.

A further 62 confirmed cases were registered on Wednesday.

The all-Wales seven-day average infection rate stands at 17.6 per 100,000 people, with a national test positivity rate of 1.9%.

On vaccinations 1,621,282 people have now been given a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine; 549,193 have received a two-dose course.

According to PHW figures, 97.5% of care home residents in Wales have now been inoculated.

97.5% of care home residents have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Credit: PA Images

On Wednesday it was announced that over-16s living with people who are immunosuppressed - those who have weakened immune systems - will now be invited for a coronavirus vaccine following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

In another development on Wednesday the Welsh Government said that people who cannot work from home will be able to collect self-test lateral flow kits.

Anyone wishing to obtain the self-testing kits will be able to collect them from local coronavirus testing sites from Friday 16 April.

People will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 08:00 and 13:00 without the need for an appointment.

The testing sites will then close for a deep clean and offer symptomatic PCR testing between 14:00 and 20:00.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "It is important that testing is made as convenient and accessible as possible.

"We are especially keen for self-test kits to be used by people who cannot work from home so they can undertake regular testing. This will help to keep them and their families safe."

Swansea Bay University Health Board this week sought to reassure people living in the area that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe, following concerns over a potential link between the jab and rare blood clots.

