The husband of a woman who was killed after the double-decker bus she was travelling on collided with a railway bridge has said he is not satisfied with the driver's jail sentence.

Mother-of-one Jing Ren, 36, died 11 days after the incident having suffered a brain injury.

The driver of the First Cymru bus, Eric Vice, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

In January last year, a court heard how Vice had taken a diversion to avoid traffic, and had driven that route several times before but only in a single-decker bus.

The roof of the top deck was ripped off as the bus collided with the bridge.

Mrs Ren was the only passenger on the front row of the top deck when it was ripped away, hurting a dozen more passengers.

The visiting academic was on a six-month exchange placement at Swansea University and was set to return to China with her husband and young son in January, 2020.

Her husband, Wenquang Wang, said the driver's punishment has highlighted "that often those who rip families apart seem to be the ones who receive a lesser sentence".

"While it may be more than a year since Jing's death, I can't live my life like I used to," he added.

Mr Wang said his whole family have been "living in sorrow" since his wife's death.

Mr Wang said: "Since the day of the crash my whole family has been living in sorrow and I can only imagine this sorrow will go on.

"Nothing can make up for the piercing pain our family continue to feel but we know nothing can bring Jing back.

"All we can hope for now is that by speaking out drivers realise the devastation they can cause and take care on the roads at all time. I wouldn't wish what we are going through on anyone else."

In a previous statement, Mr Wang said his now six-year-old son, Yushu, could not understand why his mother had not returned home.

Mr Wang hopes speaking out will raise awareness of the risks dangerous driving poses.

Following Mrs Ren's death, road accident lawyers were instructed to help Wenquang and Yushu access the specialist support they need.Deborah Rose, representing Wenquang, said: "This is a truly tragic case in which Wenquang has lost his beloved wife and their son has lost his loving and caring mum.

"Jing's totally avoidable death has also left a huge void in the lives of her many friends and academic colleagues."Her death vividly highlights the heartbreak that innocent families can be left to face because of the dangerous actions of road users who put lives at risk.

"While nothing can make up for what has happened we hope that this case acts a warning of the need to obey the law on the road at all times.

"We will continue to support Wenquang and his family at this incredibly distressing time so that they can access the specialist support they need to help them come to terms with what has happened the best they can."