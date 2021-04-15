Police hunting for a suspect in connection with the murder of a Cardiff teenager 11 years ago say they are examining new lines of inquiry following a public appeal.

Aamir Siddiqi, 17, was stabbed at his family home in Roath on 11 April 2010 in a case of mistaken identity.

Suspect Mohammed Ali Ege, 42, fled to India before he could be arrested over the death.

Ege was subsequently arrested in India in 2013, but escaped from custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition. He has never been located.

Two other men, Jason Richards and Ben Hope, were jailed for life in 2013 after being found guilty of murdering Mr Siddiqi.

Detectives have released unseen images of suspect Mohammed Ali Ege from 2013. Credit: South Wales Police

Last Sunday - the anniversary of the attack - police released images of Ege taken following his arrest in India in 2013.

The images have not been made public before and detectives hope it will lead to recent sightings being reported.

South Wales Police, who have described Ege as Wales' most wanted man, said his whereabouts remain unknown.

"The release of the images has generated interested and resulted in new lines of enquiry, which are being followed up by the investigation team," a police spokesman said.

"We continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Ege and return him to the UK."

The force said Mr Siddiqi's family continue to be updated and supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Incident Public Portal, or South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 1700150924.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.