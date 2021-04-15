Woman drives car into park and does 'laps' of children's playground

A driver took their car onto the grass at a playing field and drove "laps" around a children's playground.The incident at Parc-yr-Helig in the Birchgrove area at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, April 11, left some people snatching their dogs from the path of the car. The driver is also alleged to have shouted abuse at witnesses.

Police are investigating and have appealed for people to come forward with information.One, Kourtney Griffiths, claimed: "The female driver was doing laps around the park trying to intimidate me. She nearly ran my seven-month-old puppy over and then appeared to swerve at my partner shouting threats. I’m a bit anxious as I don’t leave my house unless it's to walk the dogs and then that happens."Driving up onto a kids' park like that is so dangerous. She could have killed a child."A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Police in Swansea are investigating a complaint concerning a car being driven dangerously on the area of Parc yr Helig, Skewen."The incident is reported to have happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, April 11."Anyone who may have witnessed this incident which involved a silver coloured Kia Sportage is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote reference 2100125414.