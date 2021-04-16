play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News reporter Charanpreet Khaira

A charity in Aberdyfi is remembering the Duke of Edinburgh's "deep rooted" and lifelong support.

Outward Bound supports the development of young people through learning and adventure in the wild.

Rukkayah Yussuf went to one of their courses in Aberdyfi when she was at school. She was later invited to Buckingham Palace, where she met His Royal Highness Prince Phillip.

She said: "He wanted to know what I was doing and he just made me feel so comfortable - and he had a great sense of humour."

Rukkayah moved to the UK when she was 14 as an asylum seeker.

English was not her first language and she described how she would avoid speaking in public

Rukkayah would regularly hide from bullies in the school toilets but her time in Aberdyfi helped her to come out of her shell.

"I remember seeing the Outward Bound website and I saw pictures of young people in mountains and kayaking - And i was like, this is it," she explained.

"Everyone else has their own difficulties, their own challenge that they want to face. I felt comfortable knowing that I was not alone."

Prince Philip visited Aberdyfi in 1954 after being a patron for Outward Bound. Credit: Outward Bound

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 last Friday, and his funeral is due to be held this weekend.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history.

The first Outward Bound centre opened in Aberdyfi in 1941 and the Duke of Edinburgh joined its board as patron in 1953.

Al Crisp, Head of Centre, Aberdyfi said, “I first met The Duke of Edinburgh when he formally opened the wharf at Aberdyfi in 2005. He had visited the centre numerous times in the past and his genuine interest and ongoing compassion for the young people we work with was obvious to see.

"I was always struck by his deep rooted support of Outward Bound and the value of our work and its importance to the lives of thousands of young people.”

Credit: Outward Bound

Nick Barrett, CEO of Outward Bound remembers the Duke of Edinburgh as a "force of nature" in gathering support for young people.

He said: “He would stand before a group of potential donors and tell them “a good business makes money, a good charity needs money”. He was a wonderful Patron. It was easy to like him and easy to admire him”.