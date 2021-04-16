Wales leading the way in Covid vaccine rollout, latest UK figures show

More adults in Wales are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus than any other UK nation, according to the latest figures.

Wales is estimated to have given two vaccine doses to nearly a quarter of adults (22.8%) - some way ahead of Northern Ireland (17.2%), England (16.8%) and Scotland (15.5%).

One in six adults UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with more than two million second doses delivered in the past seven days.

1,657,028 have received first vaccine dose in Wales

The figures have been supplied by the UK's health agencies up to April 15, and reflect the pace at which second doses are being ramped up across the country.

Second doses of Covid-19 vaccines must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning the millions of people who received their initial jab in January and early February have recently had a follow-up dose, or are due to get the jab shortly.

Wales leads the field in both first and second doses of the vaccine, with nearly two-thirds of its adult population having received the first jab (65.7%), followed by England (61.8%), Scotland (61.4%) and Northern Ireland (58.5%).

574,590 have received both vaccine doses in Wales

Meanwhile, daily figures from Public Health Wales show there were no new deaths from coronavirus reported today.

There were 48 new cases of coronavirus recorded, bringing the total number of cases so far to 210,729.

A spokesperson for Public Health Wales said: "We would like to remind the public that coronavirus is still circulating in our communities and a large number of people have not been fully vaccinated.

"It is therefore vital that people observe social distancing, wear face coverings when in indoor spaces, and wash hands regularly. These actions will help to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with. Currently, a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens."

The Welsh Government has announced that from today, people who cannot work from home will be able to access free lateral flow self-test kits.

The rapid coronavirus tests will be available from local test sites across Wales.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), it has also been announced that people over 16 who live with individuals with severely weakened immune systems should be offered Covid-19 vaccinations as a priority.

