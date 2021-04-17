play-icon Created with Sketch.

A gun salute took place at Cardiff Castle on Saturday 17, to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

There was one round of fire at 3pm and another one at 3:01pm, to signify the start and end of a national minute's silence.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has sent a flower wreath to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral to offer "sincere condolences" from the people of Wales.

Elsewhere across the country, pigeons were released at 12pm to mark the day.

Prince Philip's funeral service is being held at Windsor in St George's Chapel. Just 30 people will attend.

The Duke's coffin was taken to the chapel on a Land Rover hearse, which he himself had a hand in designing.

The service at Windsor will celebrate the life of the Duke, the longest-serving consort in British history, who dedicated decades of his life to royal duty whilst at the monarch’s side.

In keeping with his wishes, no sermon will be delivered during the ceremonial royal service.

Mark Drakeford has sent a flower wreath, of white chrysanthemums and red roses, to the funeral along with a short message.

The message, which is written in English and Welsh, reads: "On behalf of the government and people of Wales.

"Cydymdeimlad diffuant - Sincere condolences."

The Welsh Parliament was specially recalled on Monday following Philip's death, for Members of the Senedd to offer tributes remotely.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it was not known where the wreath would be featured at Saturday's funeral service.

Other tributes to the Prince took place in Welsh cities, like Cardiff and St Asaph, as pigeons were released at 12pm.

Billboards have also been lit up with messages of thanks from young people who have taken part in The Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

More than 16,000 young people in Wales took part in the Awards between 2016 and 2017.

Stephanie Price, Director of the DoE Award in Wales, said the billboard idea was not planned but came as a result of all the messages they received following the Duke's death.

She said: "We've had so many fantastic memories shared by young people who've done the DoE and some older people now who perhaps did their DoE when they were younger and we really wanted to be able to reflect that.

"To do something today, because it's a significant day, just to share and to celebrate the Duke's memory.

"The Duke's legacy going forward will of course be all those generations of young people who are yet to experience the programme and we are very much committed to making sure that continues."