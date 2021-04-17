'Kill the Bill' protestors take to the streets in Wales

Around 200 people took part in a demonstration in Pembrokeshire on Saturday to protest against UK Government plans to increase police powers.

In Haverfordwest a 'Kill the Bill' rally was held in the town's centre.

The proposed policing bill would give officers more power to impose conditions on protests with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

The UK Government says the aim of the bill is to protect police and other emergency workers at the same time as protecting the right to peaceful protest.

Organisers said their demonstration was "peaceful and Covid compliant"

The demonstration in Haverfordwest was organised by several groups including Extinction Rebellion Pembrokeshire and Stand up to Racism West Wales.

Similar protests had also been planned in Aberystwyth, Cardiff and Newport, as well as in several other parts of the UK.

Campaigners said the turnout shows the passion and feeling against the proposed plans, which would see officers given more power to impose conditions on protests, and fines or jail terms given to those convicted.

What is Kill the Bill?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop or control protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months.