A dispersal order has been put in place in the harbour area of Aberaeron, Ceredigion, because of concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour.

Police said large crowds had gathered in the space between Quay Parade and Tabernacle Street over recent weeks, with local people reporting seeing individuals urinating in public.

Current coronavirus restrictions limit the amount of people who can meet outside to six people from two different households and social distancing is still required in most cases.

The dispersal order will remain in place over the weekend until 8pm on Sunday 18 April. Dyfed-Powys Police said new orders may be put in place after that date.

In a Facebook, Lampeter, Aberaeron and Llandysul Police said the order was made "in response to the crowds that have been gathering in the area over the last two weekends".

They added that some of the groups had not been social distancing and said: "Drunk people have been seen to urinate on the streets, against doorways and in small alleyways."

The area affected by the dispersal order includes Quay Parade, Waterloo Street, Cadwgan Place and the Harbour Car Park.

Inspector Matthew Howells, who works in the area, said the Quay side has been a popular place for people to meet and watch the sunset during the pandemic but recent good weather has seen small groups coming together to create big crowds in the quay.

He said: "People have been bringing alcohol with them to drink while socialising with friends. Although there is no crime in that in itself the result has been anti-social behaviour to the annoyance of local residents and others trying to enjoy a peaceful evening within the confines of current restrictions.

"Once local licenced premises are allowed to open I envisage the current issue to dissipate. In the meantime however I have taken the decision to authorise the dispersal order."

Police officers will have the power to move on anyone "who behaves in a manner likely to cause any members of the community or any other person to be harassed, alarmed or distressed". The order is in place until 8pm on Sunday but further orders may be brought in after that time.

Large areas of Cardiff Bay were recently fenced off after large groups convened around The Senedd to socialise in the sunny weather. A huge clear-up operation had to take place after piles of litter were left behind.