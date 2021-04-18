The Arctic walrus, which has been named 'Wally', was spotted in Tenby harbour balancing a starfish on its nose.

The animal was first seen on the Pembrokeshire coast in March and has become a popular sight with locals and visitors to the area.

The creature recently returned to the harbour after its disappearance for several days around Easter was thought to be because of tourists disturbing it.

Since appearing in Wales, Wally has also been pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat and attempting to climb onboard a fishing boat.

Its latest antic, holding a starfish on its nose, was captured by Amy Compton - who is a volunteer for the Welsh Marine Life Rescue.

Amy Compton is a volunteer for the Welsh Marine Life & Rescue and has been monitoring the walrus' welfare since it arrived in Wales. Credit: Amy Compton

Ms Compton posted the picture online with the caption "Wally the walrus back with another fashion accessory! This time a starfish!".

She has been monitoring the creature since it arrived on the Welsh coast and said: "I couldn't believe it when it popped up with a starfish on its face, it was so funny and something you just didn't expect to see!

"It's an incredible experience to monitor such a beautiful & amazing creature, it's such a character!"

The volunteer did also issue a warning to people keen to see the walrus in person.

"We're urging people to listen to our advice that it is a wild animal and to admire it from afar, don't disturb it and keep dogs on leads", she added.

The walrus was previously seen trying to board a fishing boat in Tenby harbour.

Wally was first seen in Ireland before being spotted in Pembrokeshire. Animal welfare groups monitoring the animal believe it came across the North Atlantic Ocean from Greenland on an ice floe.

The animal has become a local celebrity in Wales, with claims that tourists form as far as Essex have travelled to catch a glimpse of the aquatic visitor.

It disappeared on Easter Monday but reappeared the following Friday on the slipway of Tenby Lifeboat station, Terry Leadbetter from Welsh Marine Life Rescue told ITV News.

He said, "We didn’t have any idea where he had gone and were becoming extremely worried as to his welfare.

"However, we have since been given information that he had been seen at the rear of St Margarets Island, next to Caldy."