Welshman Liam Williams fell short in his bid to become WBO world middleweight champion after losing by unanimous points decision to Demetrius Andrade Saturday night.

The American, 33, started strongly by sending Williams to his knees in the first round and was evasive and powerful with his body shots as he accumulated scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 116-111 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It's third loss of Williams' professional career, following back-to-back defeats to Liam Smith in 2017.

Demetrius Andrade pictured in 2017 Credit: PA

A left-right combination in the second round put Williams on his back, but he rose again at the nine count and continued on.

Andrade's right uppercut continued to torment the Briton throughout the bout, with the 28-year-old somewhat dulling its effectiveness by staying close to the champion.

Despite his physical proximity during the middle and late rounds, Williams failed to land any significant blows against the clearly fatigued Andrade.

The Rhode Island product may have been tired but kept up his lateral movement to evade Williams and continued to repeatedly break the Welshman's guard with his left hand en route to victory.

Williams in action against Alantez Fox in 2019 Credit: PA

As well as three professional defeats, Williams' career has also seen him win 23 bouts and draw once.

Following that double defeat to Smith in 2017, Williams had won 7 bouts going into last night's contest.

The 28-year-old has previously held the British middleweight title as well as the Commonwealth light-middleweight crown.

In 2019, he defeated American Alantez Fox for the WBO Intercontinental Championship, earning a shot at the WBO crown.