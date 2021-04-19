Extra volunteers wanted to look after the welfare of 'Wally' the walrus in Tenby

A charity is looking for extra volunteers to help to look after the welfare of 'Wally' the walrus in Tenby.

'Wally' the Arctic walrus recently returned to Tenby harbour after it was claimed he vanished after being disturbed by tourists over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue currently has a small team of volunteers to look after the walrus' welfare and to help make sure that people and boats aren't getting too close to the mammal in Tenby.

However, the charity says that its volunteers have received "verbal abuse" from people who were told that they were getting too close to the animal whilst visiting the seaside town.

Volunteers say people have been 'harassing' the walrus. Credit: Amy Compton

It also said that volunteers have witnessed people "throwing things" at the walrus, spotted boats trying to lure the animal closer by putting fish out for it, and people flying drones too close.

The charity is also concerned that there will be more visitors coming to Tenby over the summer months, with potentially more people who may "harass" the animal in a bid to catch a glimpse of it.

The charity said it hopes that extra volunteers in the area will be able to help look after the walrus and make sure it is out of harm's way.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue said: "Our small team of volunteers are struggling to monitor and maintain the welfare of Tenby's star attraction, Wally the walrus.

"The girls volunteering their time have received verbal abuse from members of the public.

"Wally is being harassed by people on various watercraft including paddleboards, kayaks, inflatables and larger boats.

The walrus was recently spotted balancing a starfish on its nose. Credit: Amy Compton

The charity continued: "Unbelievably they [volunteers] have witnessed a RIB tipping something overboard in an attempt to attract Wally closer, people throwing things at him, various large watercraft going far too fast or too close and a number of drones being flown far too close.

"The walrus is protected under The Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981 and it is a criminal offence to interfere with him.

"We have received a large number of messages enquiring about volunteering. We need feet on the ground to help maintain Wallys welfare.

"If you are local to Tenby and can spare some time, please come together as a community to help Wally."

Welsh Marine Life Rescue says the walrus appears to be feeding well in Tenby and is putting on weight. Credit: Twitter: @GDPTenby

Animal welfare groups monitoring the animal believe the Arctic walrus came across the North Atlantic ocean from Greenland on an ice floe.

It was first seen in Ireland before being spotted in Pembrokeshire earlier this month, and was photographed relaxing at Tenby Lifeboat Station.

Since appearing in Wales, Wally has also been pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat and attempting to climb onboard a fishing boat.