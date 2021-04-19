People with learning disabilities face 'being excluded' from the democratic process, a charity has warned.

Mencap, a charity for people with learning disabilities, has raised concerns about 'inaccessible language' and even some people with learning disabilities being turned away from polling stations at previous elections.

It says people have found it difficult in past elections with political parties not writing their Manifestos in accessible language, or not providing them in other accessible formats.

It has also received reports in previous years of staff at polling stations 'challenging people with learning disabilities' being accompanied by family or support workers when voting.

The Electoral Commission says it aims 'to ensure all voters can cast their vote with confidence'. Credit: PA Images

The Electoral Commission has worked with Mencap to create an 'easy read' guide to voting in the May Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

A statement from the Electoral Commission said: "The Commission aims to ensure all voters can cast their vote with confidence.

"Voters with a disability can ask polling station staff for help to cast their vote, or to navigate some of the public health measures that will be in place at this year's elections, such as the one-way system or maintaining distance from other voters.

"Voters can also bring someone with them who is over 18 and eligible to vote in the election to help them, polling station staff are made aware of this option in the Commission's guidance."

The commission also said that every polling station "should have an entry/exit ramp or a separate entrance" to make sure they are accessible to wheelchair users.

The statement continued: "We provide guidance to polling station staff to ensure they are aware of the accessibility measures that should be in place, and that anyone registered cannot be refused a ballot.

"We sought views from a number of accessibility organisations on this guidance and these are reflected in it."