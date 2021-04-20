The peregrine falcons were spotted by a member of the public flying back to the nest. Credit: Network Rail

Restoration works to the Grade II listed Britannia Bridge on the Menai Strait have been put on hold after a pair of peregrine falcons were found to be calling it home.

The rare and protected birds were spotted, by a member of the public, flying back and forth to the top of the middle tower of the bridge - which links Anglesey and the mainland of Wales across the Menai Strait.

Restoration works had been planned on all three towers of the bridge ahead of the discovery of the nesting birds.

Peregrine falcons are a protected species of bird. Credit: PA Images

James Campbell, Ecological Consultant at Whitcher Wildlife Ltd said: "After a few visits to the bridge, it soon became clear that a solitary peregrine falcon was roosting, preening and hunting from the central tower.

"It was displaying the typical field signs of an adult male, defending the nesting site and tending to feed the female peregrine falcon on the nest.

"Falcons are usually found nesting in high-up places, like cliff tops or tall buildings, but this is the first time I have been called out to monitor these magnificent and rare birds nesting in the tower of a bridge.

"We are working closely with Network Rail to continue to monitor the birds over the next few months, with work on the central tower now paused until the young peregrines have fledged the nest, later in the year."

Restoration works on the bridge were put on hold when the birds were discovered.

Following advice from an ecologist and Natural Resources Wales, Network Rail says the restoration work will continue on the Anglesey and Caernarfon towers with scaffolding now being erected in preparation for the main work to begin next month.

Network Rail project manager, Peter Caulfield, said: "As with all of our projects, we are very conscious of the impact our work might have on the local environment and we are trying to keep any disruption to a minimum.

"Given the national importance of the birds, we can’t risk disturbing them, so we have postponed the work on the central Britannia tower until later in the year.”

"This is an iconic bridge which provides a vital road and rail link between Anglesey and mainland Wales.

"Once complete, our work on the towers will ensure the bridge remains safe and reliable, helping to preserve it for years to come."