A large clean-up operation is underway following a major landslide that hit a beach in Gwynedd.Homes were left close to the edge of a cliff in Nefyn after rocks and rubble crumbled into the sea on the north coast of the Llyn Peninsula on Monday.

People are being urged to stay away from the area.

The road to the seafront remains closed and police and officers from Gwynedd Council are advising the public to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

Yesterday, NWP Gwynedd South posted: "We are aware of people gathering to take photographs - the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice, whilst emergency services and utility companies make the area safe."

A spokesperson from Gwynedd Council also said: "A significant landslide has affected the beach in Nefyn with a large part of the cliff having fallen on the beach earlier today.“Gwynedd Council officers are on site with the police and security measures have been taken including restricting access to parts of the beach.“Arrangements have been made for an initial investigation of the cliff to be carried out and we urge people to keep clear and not to visit this area for the time being.”Experts said then that the recent warm days and cold nights had caused cracks that were already there to get bigger, meaning parts of the cliff face fell away.