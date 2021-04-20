Fire crews called to help rescue deer with antlers stuck in fence

Fire crews were called on Monday to help to rescue a deer that had its antlers caught in a fence.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident by RSPCA Cymru and tasked with freeing the deer after it became stuck.

RSPCA Cymru alerted the fire crews to the incident. Credit: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Bridgend and Porthcawl were called to deal with the incident.

The deer was freed from the fence with the help of the emergency services and is believed to be unharmed after the incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that after the rescue the deer was then released and was spotted by crews "prancing off into the wild".

The deer was released into the wild after the rescue. Credit: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

A tweet from the fire service said: "Oh deer! Yesterday, crews from Bridgend and Porthcawl were called to assist RSPCA Cymru in releasing a deer whose antlers were caught in a fence.

"Doe-n’t worry, the deer was rescued and released and went prancing off into the wild."