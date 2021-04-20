'Haunted' Pontypool pub with coffins in the cellar goes up for auction

A 'haunted' pub in Pontypool with coffins in the cellar and reports of regular ghostly visitors has been put up for auction, with a guide price of £140,000.

The Hanbury Arms, on Clarence Street, dates back to the 1830s and is being sold at auction later this month.

Surveyor Debra Bisley said: "Taking on a property may require an investor to be brave and confident but if you buy the Pontypool's Hanbury Arms you may need that extra bit of bravery to complete the work.

"The refurbished pub, on Clarence Street, Pontypool, on the main road into the town, has a well-documented history of paranormal goings on over the years with one particular legend concerning nineteenth century hangings in the building and the appearance of a former executioner."

The pub even has coffins in the cellar. Credit: Ollie Barnes

Staff at the recently-closed pub are said to have previously captured evidence of the paranormal goings on videos, which appear to show weird "orbs" of light darting about the bar.

It's also been said that beer glasses have spontaneously smashed, lights have switched on and off with no one in the room and barrels of cider have burst open in the pub's cellar.

Workmen refurbishing the building upstairs said they downed tools, claiming they felt a "bitterly cold presence", accompanied by an "oppressive feeling of dread".

A former manager of the pub also claims to have heard whispers coming from the empty cellar and refused to enter certain parts of the pub alone.

Other staff reported a strong smell of garlic in certain places of the building.

The pub has a guide price of £140,000 at auction. Credit: Ollie Barnes

A previous owner of the pub even invited paranormal experts to take a look around who were then reported saying that they were convinced there were ghosts within the building.

A man, believed to be a former executioner at the 1830's building where it is said criminals were once hanged, is reported to be an occasional ghostly visitor.

It's also been reported that the souls of a little girl named Emily and a small boy in Victorian dress, are said to be regulars.

Paul Fosh Auctions describes The Hanbury Arms as having a "cellar, ground floor bar area and first floor apartment and four additional bedrooms, along with a range of ghosts and a selection of coffins in various sizes in the cellar".