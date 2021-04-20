Laura McAllister misses out on FIFA Council bid but says 'enthusiasm undiminished'
Laura McAllister lost out in her bid to be UEFA's female representative on the FIFA Council.
McAllister, a former Wales international, is the deputy chair of UEFA's women's football committee.
UEFA Congress voted to re-elect Evelina Christillin of Italy.
The ex-Wales captain had hoped to become the first British woman to reach world football's top table.
In a statement McAllister said she was "disappointed" but it was "always going to be an extremely difficult task."
She said: "The fact that we were just six votes short of winning the election is hopefully testament to the modern, professional and football-focused campaign that we ran.
"My commitment to our beautiful game and its core values remains as strong as ever and I will redouble my efforts to make football a game for everyone to enjoy. I hope I can stand for election again as my enthusiasm to drive change is undiminished.
"I'd also like to congratulate Evelina Christillin on her re-election and wish her all the best for the important work that lies ahead.
"I'd like to thank everyone for the incredible support that I've received. It's been humbling."
