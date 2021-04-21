Young activist calls says more 'ambition' needed to tackle climate change

With the Senedd 2021 election fast approaching, one of the questions being asked by teenagers is 'what is the next government going to do about tackling climate change?'.

Since Cardiff was named as the most 'at-risk' city of climate change in the UK in 2020, many young people have called for the issue to be tackled head on.

In this election their thoughts are more important than ever with 16 and 17-year-olds able to cast their ballot for the first time.

16-year-old climate activist Yasmin Belhadj from Cardiff is calling on the next government to take the situation seriously.

"There are huge companies that are refusing to change their ways to be more green and sustainable and are damaging our planet and politicians and governments are doing very little to mitigate this issue."

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Yasmin believes that climate change is a big issue for young people.

She said: "We've currently seen how much the climate crisis has affecting other countries and communities across the world.

"We need politicians and policy makers to have much more ambitious ideas around solving the climate crisis."

"Cardiff is projected to be underwater by 2050 and including this area, it's going to be completely flooded." Credit: ITV Wales

A mural of a whale swimming through the streets sits on a wall just a few miles from the city centre - depicting what Cardiff could look like in the future if sea levels continue to rise.

Yasmin said: "I think it's really important that there are pieces of art like this, because it demonstrates the pressing issue of climate change.

"Cardiff is projected to be underwater by 2050 and including this area, it's going to be completely flooded.

"It's so important that people, especially young people are aware of these issues."

In West Wales, a group of college students are determined to do their bit to help.

It is not just the cities where there are visible signs of climate change.

In West Wales, a group of college students are determined to do their bit to help.

They are determined to see sustainability put first by politicians.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Teenagers have been sharing their views with ITV Wales before the election for a special programme which will be aired on television and live-streamed across ITV Wales Twitter and Facebook at 6pm on Wednesday 21 April.

The coverage will tackle issues that matter to young voters, see teenagers put their questions directly to party leaders, and invite guest editors to contribute towards output.

Read more: