An elderly man, a toddler and a dog had to be rescued after getting stuck in mud at Llanelli Beach.

HM Coastguard was contacted by a concerned member of the public shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Rescue teams from Burry Port and Llansteffan along with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The adult and child were freed from the mud and put onto mud mats and brought back to shore.

Mud mats are used by rescue crews to safely cross mud without sinking - they are often used to remove people who get stuck in mud when tides are low.

They were then handed over to the West Ambulance Service.

The police have said the man and the child are now safe after the incident Credit: Media Wales

In a statement the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 02:54pm today, Wednesday 21st April 2021, crews from Llanelli and Swansea Central attended an incident in North Dock, Llanelli.

"A male adult, female child and a dog had become stuck in mud.

"Fire crews were able to reach the casualties and place them on mud mats before working with Coastguard personnel to retrieve the casualties to safety."

The Police had also been called out to the incident.

Anthony Brain, who was at the scene, said the emergency services arrived quickly and calmly.

He said: "They got stuck in the mud. Luckily the tide was out."There were around 100 people watching but paramedics had everythingunder control."

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said both the man and child are now safe.