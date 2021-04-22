Lockdown restrictions are being eased earlier than planned in Wales due to low Covid rates.

Mark Drakeford attributed the low infection rate to "working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme".

On Thursday, a milestone in vaccination was hit with more than a quarter of adults in Wales have now been given a two-dose course of a coronavirus vaccine.

The First Minister announced that many restrictions will be brought forward from 17 May to 3 May - meaning Wales will have completed the move to Alert Level 3 by Monday 3 May.

Measures brought forward from 17 May to 3 May include:

Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities will be able to reopen;

People will also again be able to form extended households with one other household

The resumption of indoor supervised activities for children

Indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons)

And the re-opening of community centres.

From Saturday 24 April, up to six people from up to six different households can meet outdoors - this was brought forward.

People can visit pubs cafes and restaurants outdoors from 26 April Credit: PA

On Monday 26 April, outdoor hospitality such as pubs, cafes and restaurants, will be able to reopen along with outdoor attractions and organised activities of up to 30 people including weddings receptions.

Gyms can now open two weeks earlier than planned. Credit: PA

The First Minister said the sacrifices people have made "continue to show results" and he added it is his "assessment" that bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to open indoors from May 17 - but that will not be confirmed until after the Senedd election.

"By us all working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme, mean we continue to make progress", Mr Drakeford added. "Rates of the virus continue to fall and the public health situation is improving.

“Due to these efforts we are able confirm more easing of the restrictions from 26 April and for early May we are again able to bring forward some of our plans. However, this progress is dependent on all of us continuing to work together to keep Wales safe.

“At the last three-week review, I set out a forward-look of how the restrictions could continue to be lifted in the weeks ahead, if the public health situation remains stable.

“It will be for the incoming Welsh Government to confirm these arrangements at the next three-week review, which will be held on May 13 – a week after the election.

"It is my assessment that the hospitality sector – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes – will be able to open indoors from May 17, together with all other tourist accommodation, indoor entertainment and attractions.”

Reacting to the news, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said it was because of the "collective effort of the people of Wales" and the "heroic vaccination rollout by our incredible NHS staff" that had made these rule relaxations possible.

Mr Price added: “A Plaid Cymru government would plan for the reopening of indoor hospitality, tourist accommodation, cinemas and other entertainment venues on May 17th. To put businesses on the best possible footing our first steps in office include providing start up grants for hospitality businesses.

“Additional financial support would also be backdated to April 26th for those businesses that cannot viably trade on the basis of outdoor opening alone."

Mark Drakeford has been accused by both Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives of abusing his position for political gain ahead of the election

The announcement comes as Mark Drakeford was accused of abusing his position as First Minister in the run up to the election after saying will use Friday's Welsh Government briefing to set out what a Labour government, if successful, would do after 7 May.

In response to the announcement, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies accused Labour of choosing to "play politics" and called for the press conference at 12:15pm tomorrow to be led by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton.

"Labour's inaction and refusal to bring forward a roadmap out of lockdown has caused uncertainty and confusion for many Welsh families, workers and businesses.

"Thanks to the UK's great vaccination story so much more detail could've been announced prior to the election period - such as on hospitality, sport, gyms and other economic and social activities - but Labour chose to play politics.

"This latest review announcement has already been well trailed and should be led by the chief medical officer, not the First Minister, in what is a blatant attempt to influence May's election."

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said, “Mark Drakeford remains the First Minister making important decisions to keep Wales safe.

“We are aware that Mr Price has sent another letter, we understand this will be responded to in due course.”

