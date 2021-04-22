Police are currently dealing with an "ongoing incident" at Wrexham Maelor hospital, according to reports.

Some eyewitnesses have reported that the site is under lockdown, with people unable to enter or leave the facility.

Anyone with an appointment at the hospital today is asked not to attend, and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Police vehicles are closing off parts of the surrounding area. Credit: North Wales Live

One visitor to the site told ITV News: "I went to pick my step-daughter up and she informed me that hospital is in complete lockdown."

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "‘We are currently dealing with an incident at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

"Please avoid the area until further notice."

In a statement, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: "Due to an ongoing incident at Wrexham Maelor Hospital that is being managed by North Wales Police, we are asking people not to attend their planned appointments (22 April 2021) and to avoid the site.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and will provide another update soon."