Watch: A Wales at Six teenage voters special

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a teenager voters special Wales at Six

In two week's time, it will be polling day in Wales.

For the first time, 16 and 17-year-old will be able to vote and help determine who governs in Wales for the next five years.

In a special Wales at Six, the programme was dedicated to tell the stories and highlight the issues that matter to the younger generation.

From mental health, to unemployment and climate change, young people were given the opportunity to add their voice to the political debate.