A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan, having suffered a ''sustained assault".

South Wales Police have confirmed that Mario Qato, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday 23rd April.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Damjano Velo, 23, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, has been charged murder.

Behar Kaci, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with drugs and money laundering offences.

Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana and Gledis Mehalla are all wanted in connection with the death of Tomasz Waga Credit: South Wales Police

Police are also wanting to speak to three other men in connection with Mr Waga's death: Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27, and 19-year-old Gledis Mehalla.

South Wales Police released this image of a car they urgently want to find as part of their investigation into the death of Tomasz Waga Credit: South Wales Police

On 14 April police released an image of a car they said they "urgently need to find".

Police said a number of vehicles had been seized as part of their investigations but that they now wanted to find a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, with the registration plate BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the three wanted men, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since.

Police believe it could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the suspects.

The men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, specifically Bradford and Huddersfield, north west London and Bristol.

They are thought to have fled Cardiff on Friday January 29.