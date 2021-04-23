A man has sustained life-threatening injuries following an assault in the Caia Park area of Wrexham earlier today.

North Wales Police said they received reports of an altercation outside the Co-op on Prince Charles Road just before 2pm.

When officers reached the scene, they discovered a man with stab wounds. He was then taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the area where he was found has been cordoned off.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate and "establish the circumstances of the incident". They also appealed for any eyewitnesses to come forward with information.